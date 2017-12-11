“Bloodthirsty” Nikki Haley attacks Trump

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has been a very public cheerleader for Donald Trump’s controversial Jerusalem/al-Quds declaration, however, it seems that in terms of Haley’s own career ambitions, Trump is standing in her way.

The woman described by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as spewing “bloodthirsty” tirades and by North Korea as “political prostitute…crazily swishing her skirt, playing the flagship role in Trump administration’s hideous sanctions and pressure racket against the DPRK”, seems to be doing what I personally predicted in May of this year–she’s gunning for the top job in the US.

During the heavily fraught 2016 US election, pro-Clinton media attempted to cast Donald Trump as a man who had “attacked” women. However, the allegations were later exposed as baseless and the election continued with Trump ultimately securing victory.

Now however, Haley, a member of Trump’s Republican party and a woman Trump once invited to become Secretary of State, is reopening the issue that threatened to derail Trump’s campaign.

During an interview on the CBS show Face The Nation, the following conversation transpired between Haley and host John Dickerson:

“JOHN DICKERSON: Let me ask you about a domestic issue here. There’s a cultural shift going on in America right now. You saw it, three members of Congress kicked out of Congress because of sexual behavior, misdeeds. You were the first woman Senator of South Carolina. What do you think of this cultural moment that’s happening? NIKKI HALEY: You know, I am incredibly proud of the women who have come forward. I’m proud of their strength. I’m proud of their courage. And I think that the idea that this is happening, I think it will start to bring a conscience to the situation, not just in politics, but in, you know, we’ve seen in Hollywood and in every industry. And I think the time has come. JOHN DICKERSON: Of course I’m wrong, you were the governor, first governor of South Carolina. Given that consciousness, how do you think people should assess the accusers of the president? NIKKI HALEY: Well, I mean, you know, the same thing, is women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with. And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up. JOHN DICKERSON: And does the election mean that’s a settled issue? NIKKI HALEY: You know, that’s for the people to decide. I know that he was elected. But, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them”.

With prominent members of the US political and monied elite losing their positions over similar allegations, it would appear that Nikki Haley has publicly warned Trump that he might meet the same fate.

It remains to be seen how Trump deals with his new rival from within the ranks.