North Korea slams “POLITICAL PROSTITUTE” Nikki Haley in new statement

North Korea has released a statement slamming Nikki Haley for claiming North Korea is “begging for war”, a statement she made during the most recent UN Security Council debate on the Korea crisis.

Additionally, the statement criticises her personal inexperience and lack of comprehension of basis facts of international relations as well as offering a more broad criticism of US foreign policy.

Earlier, Haley revealed that Donald Trump offered her the position of Secretary of State although she turned it down before accepting Trump’s counter-offer to be US Ambassador to the United States.

The North Korean statement appears to coincide with Haley’s shock revelation.

The entire statement from the DPRK is reproduced below: