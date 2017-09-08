North Korea slams “POLITICAL PROSTITUTE” Nikki Haley in new statement

North Korea has released a statement slamming Nikki Haley for claiming North Korea is “begging for war”, a statement she made during the most recent UN Security Council debate on the Korea crisis.
Additionally, the statement criticises her personal inexperience and lack of comprehension of basis facts of international relations as well as offering a more broad criticism of US foreign policy.
Earlier, Haley revealed that Donald Trump offered her the position of Secretary of State although she turned it down before accepting Trump’s counter-offer to be US Ambassador to the United States.
The North Korean statement appears to coincide with Haley’s shock revelation.
The entire statement from the DPRK is reproduced below:
“U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a political prostitute, has kicked off a hysteric fit, exasperated by the DPRK’s nuclear weaponization that has reached its final phase.
At an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Sept. 4 she hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK, stunning the world public.
Her rubbish about “misuse of missile and nuclear weapon” and “begging for a war” is just a revelation of the ill-intended purpose to adopt a new toughest “sanctions resolution” with ease by describing the DPRK as a “provoker of war.”
As far as Nikki Haley is concerned, she is just a beginner in politics and diplomacy as she came under public criticism for her string of rubbish over the ballistic rocket launch of the DPRK in March last.
Not content with it, she fully revealed her bad blood toward the DPRK by slandering it over its non-existent “human rights issue” and crying out for taking a military option against it. She is crazily swishing her skirt, playing the flagship role in Trump administration’s hideous sanctions and pressure racket against the DPRK.
She became a laughing stock of the world public for her reckless tongue-lashing devoid of any elementary conception of reason. It seems that she is still ignorant of what disaster would be entailed by her stupidity.
So wretched is the plight of the U.S. which put forward such depraved woman and beginner diplomat as its representative in the UN arena.
She talked as if the DPRK were inviting a war while the U.S. wanted peace, asserting that there is a limit to the patience of the U.S. But with no rhetoric can the U.S. cover up its true colors as chieftain of aggression and war and wrecker of peace.
In actuality, the heavyweights of the U.S. are busy with arms selling.
South Korean media, commenting on a recent phone dialogue between Trump and the south Korean chief executive, disclosed that the U.S. president personally opted for pressurizing south Korea to buy U.S.-made weapons with the lifted limitation of the south Korean puppet army’s missile warhead weight as a momentum. This is not surprising.
It is just the U.S. which appeared with aggression and has grown corpulent through wars. It has ceaselessly ignited wars to seek regime change in the countries incurring its disfavor.
The U.S. escalating nuclear threats and blackmails pushed the DPRK to have access to nukes, and the world acknowledges that the DPRK’s access to nukes is a reasonable option to protect its vital rights and sovereignty.
Nothing will be more foolish than to think that the DPRK, a strong nuclear power, will remain passive toward that outrageous pressure aimed at crippling its “social system.”
Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool.
The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing”.
