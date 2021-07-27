Tunisia’s coup; Another Obama foreign policy failure
The Guardian view on Tunisia’s coup: a spring that turns to winter
n 2011 Tunisia was the first Arab nation to topple its dictator, and the only one where genuine democracy survives. But events in the capital, Tunis, suggest that the country is experiencing a counter-revolution. On Sunday the president, Kais Saied, fired the country’s prime minister, dismissed the government and froze parliament.
It is not that Arabs are unable to appreciate ‘democracy’, however that may be defined, but truly representative government in any Arab state had actually functions would challenge the legitimacy of the leadership in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states – all of which are dictatorships, dressed up of course as royal rule. Syria in fact, despite the obsessive hatred for the ‘regime’, as they constantly call it, is the nearest any Arab state will get to representative government as locally it does have representative democracy and Assad does have genuine popular support. Egypt tried democracy but the ‘Brotherhood’ which… Read more »