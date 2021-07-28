Air defence of the Baltic States is in bad condition | The Baltic Word

in Links, Latest

The air defence of the Baltic States is too weak to protect NATO reinforcements coming to aid, according to a report by an Estonian defence think tank.

The Estonian study recommends the Baltic States to acquire medium-range anti-aircraft systems and an adequate supply of missiles, as well as better command and communications networks.

gte
gte
July 28, 2021

Well if they expect the US to front up with the cash to buy this stuff the Estonians are sadly mistaken. Those days are gone. You must come up with the cash and buy the equipment. End of story.

