in Latest, Video

Tucker, US-Russia war. Borrell, 40K troops ready. Pskov, Kremlin silent. Kishida, safe & delicious

1.5k Views 31 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tucker, US-Russia war. Borrell, 40K troops ready. Pskov, Kremlin silent. Kishida, safe & delicious
Topic 1072

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

31 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
August 31, 2023

ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP = CIVIL WAR AND WE KNOW WHICH SIDE WILL WIN IT, and then the jews are gone from U.S.

2
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
August 31, 2023

NATO WAR AGAINST RUSSIA = RUSSIA WIN NATO HEADQUARTER AND ALL EU-SCAM BUILDINGS IN BELGIUM WILL HET HUGE HIT IN DAY ONE. The RS-28 Sarmat ICBM flies at Mach 20.7, 20.7 times the speed of sound and can be equipped with, for example, 10 heavy 750kt MIRV warheads or 15 lighter nuclear warheads with a combined destructive force of up to about 40 megatons. Sarmat is more accurate than its predecessors, and is “capable of wiping out parts of the Earth the size of Texas or France.” Impact power without war heads is enough to destroy city like New York… Read more »

Sarmat-RS-28-hypersonic.jpg
2
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
August 31, 2023

ONES AGAIN Alex mention 4 “neocons” but not that they are all JEWS.

Here’s 3 of them

neocons.jpg
1
Reply
jack tiscione
jack tiscione
Reply to  Jarno P
September 1, 2023

the middle one is not jewish….just a dumb irishman

1
Reply
Ayumu
Ayumu
August 31, 2023

Kishida is embarrassing, what a tool.

1
Reply

Yugoslavia vs Belgium (1958): The Balkan Non-Democracy vs West European Liberal Democracy

Rus Advances Kupiansk, Bakhmut; Ukr Gives Up Rabotino, Fails Verbove, Plans Mobilisation; Xi Skips G20, Avoids Biden