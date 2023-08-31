in Latest, Video

Rus Advances Kupiansk, Bakhmut; Ukr Gives Up Rabotino, Fails Verbove, Plans Mobilisation; Xi Skips G20, Avoids Biden

560 Views 13 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Advances Kupiansk, Bakhmut; Ukr Gives Up Rabotino, Fails Verbove, Plans Mobilisation; Xi Skips G20, Avoids Biden
Topic 954

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker, US-Russia war. Borrell, 40K troops ready. Pskov, Kremlin silent. Kishida, safe & delicious