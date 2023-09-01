The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
India reduced its purchases of Russian oil in August
By Sergey Manukov Russia supplied India with the lowest volume of oil in 7 months in August, according to Kpler and Refinitiv. This is partly due to the…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.