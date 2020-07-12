Truth & Justice = Green’s Trailblazing World Peace Platform

Submitted by Lauren Smith…

Knowing that without truth there can be no justice and without justice there can be no peace, the Green Party Action Committee (GPAX) endorsed a trailblazing world peace platform, on July 6th, that aggressively fights back against the militaristic corporate hijacking of the United States domestic and foreign policy, and its methods of imperialist oppression through open and covert warfare. With this new platform and ballot access in over 44 states – as of the 2016 presidential election, the Green’s national party is uniquely positioned to rightfully snatch political victories throughout the United States from the clutches of the decrepit, racist, sexist, homophobic, warmongering duopoly – otherwise known as the Democratic & Republican parties.

As an international grassroots movement, the U.S. Greens stand proudly in solidarity with Greens in almost 100 countries. With approximately 129 U.S. Greens already serving in elected office in 22 states, and candidates running in 78 races throughout the country this November, and now with the July 11th selection of U.S. presidential candidate Howie Hawkins & vice presidential candidate Angela Walker, the Greens are strategically positioned to be the world’s peace party that’s long-awaited and desperately needed.

Irrespective of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the Green’s platform issues are routinely used by presidential candidates from other parties and continue to raise the bar for environmental & human rights and benefits – which are especially evident with the promotion of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

While sheep-dogging detractors’ attempt to write-off the Greens as a tree-hugging, granola crunching grandma party to poach volunteers and funding, the Greens are in fact young, vibrant, and inclusive. The Green national party was founded in 2001 and is still in its teenage years. The fallacy that the Greens are a one-trick pony environmental group must be dispelled. In addition to the World Peace Platform and Ecology, there are two other critical pillars in the Green Party: Democracy and Social & Economic Justice. GPAX is presently drafting the Social & Economic Justice platform and just like the World Peace Platform, it has sharp teeth.

Support the Greens to shut down the United States’ police, prison, and surveillance industrial complex that forces black and brown people into modern-day slavery, and end its repeated violations of international and humanitarian law for corporate greed, under the pretense of American Exceptionalism, that drags us all closer every day to nuclear war. With the Green Party, the United States of America is being taken back by the people for the people.

Lauren Smith is an independent journalist and member of the Green Party and Sanctions Kill.com. Her work has been published by Alliance for Global Justice, Black Agenda Report, Common Dreams, Counterpunch, The Duran, Global Research, CA, Monthly Review, and Telesur amongst others. She holds a BA in Politics, Economics, and Society from SUNY at Old Westbury and an MPA in International Development Administration from New York University. Her historical fiction novel based on Nicaragua’s 1979 revolution is due out in 2021.

