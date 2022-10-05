in Latest, Video

Truss u-turn, situation worsens for Tories

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Jarno P
Jarno P
October 5, 2022

WEF globalists fantasized that if they just brainwash enough of those Truss type under 30 lunatics, and fund their election winnings s they could fill WEF master’s orders, everything will go by their plan. They was badly wrong. Most of those “Young Global Leaders” are simply too stupid and without experiences to run anything, and least any states, so one by one they ruin their chances for any kind of “Great Reset”. How many European, or more precisely, the WEF funded EU-scam ‘leaders’ have already given up when nothing came to fruitition of what Klaus Schwab and other Jews promised… Read more »

Photios
Photios
Reply to  Jarno P
October 5, 2022

…and more on the way out!

Photios
Photios
October 5, 2022

The TRUSS is not (sorry: is) for turning…

waine
waine
October 5, 2022

If people in the UK are looking for some sensible politics from the proposed Labour Party, they are in for a shock. The L-P is exactly like the previous party under Blair, nothing will change, except the idiots in charge. The whole political scene in the UK is tied to the White House mafia, The only chance we in the UK had went for a burton when we signed up to the idiotic sanctions against Russia.

