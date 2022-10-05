in Latest, Video

German deindustrialization, transitioning to service based economy

German deindustrialization, transitioning to service based economy
The Duran: Episode 1399

The Duran

3 Comments
Tom
Tom
October 5, 2022

lets service each other services.

waine
waine
October 5, 2022

Said it on another article, if Germany sinks it will take down the rest of the EU. Without German industry, which is second to none, the Rest of the EU, will be an economical backwater, .And deserve to be.

Dee Cee
Dee Cee
October 5, 2022

German citizens, businesses, and banks are ALLOWING this. The German Parliament is promoting it. No one can fix stupid.

