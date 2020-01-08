Trump Tweets "All Is Well" After Iran Fires Missiles At Two US Airbases In Iraq

” All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”
Summary:
-
President Trump has tweeted that “All is well!“
“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.
Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!
We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!
I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
-
Iranian foreign minister Javid Zarif has tweeted:
“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials were launched.”
-
Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an have threatened “more crushing responses” if Washington carried out further strikes.
-
Initially, nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country’s west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. The attack came in three waves just after midnight, AFP reported.
-
Iran swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, with state TV saying it had launched “tens of missiles” on the base.
-
Iranian sources are claiming that the operation has a name: ‘Operation Martyr Suileimani’. Iran’s airforce has reportedly been deployed.
-
Iraqi PMF announced the start of military operation “Overwhelming Response.”
-
No confirmed details on injured/casualties – “working on initial battle damage assessments.” According to social media sources, the Pentagon has said that the Iranian missile attack resulted in casualties among Iraqis only
-
President Trump “has been briefed” is “monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” and despite initial reports from CNN he was set to address the nation, the press secretary has denied that Trump will address the nation tonight.
-
The FAA has imposed restrictions for civilian flights over the Persian Gulf.
-
ISNA reports that Iran has sent a letter to The United Nations Security Council saying it’s not after war.
-
Markets are turmoiling: Safe-haven assets are soaring (bonds, bitcoin, and gold), Oil prices are jumping, and Stocks are getting slammed
Rabobank’s Michael Every has an early hot-take on the situation:
At this stage, with news hazy and facts on the ground absent, there appear two realistic scenarios.
One is that this attack is theatre to placate the large crowds who were so recently on Iran’s streets.
The alternative is that Iran has genuinely decided to test Trump by also upping the ante.
The only way to tell is if there are US casualties.
If we get images of dead and injured US soldiers, then the worst-case scenarios begin to open up. If no real damage has been done by these missiles, but Tehran gets to show the crowds it responded, then more positive possibilities are still available. We will find out shortly – but breaking news is that there are ‘only’ Iraqi casualties, according to its Ministry of Defence. It remains to be seen if that is a red line for Trump, or is the kind of collateral damage he was expecting after taking out former IRGC head Soleimani.
Given that this move from Iran appears totally out of keeping with their usual strategic acumen, either the loss of Soleimani has meant a total loss of talent, and/or self-control, or this is indeed a token level of revenge.
I will *cautiously* stick to that interpretation for now.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/missile-strike-reportedly-carried-out-against-us-base-iraq
Trump is an ill-mannered bore.
Some current tweets out there: “We just witnessed something magical… Never thought I would see it in my lifetime… It appears the US and Iran just made a deal. No US military harmed in this attack? Sunnis and Kurds got hit? Hmmm… All theatre. No US casualties, Iran showing pictures and video of past events. This allows Iran to save face. We will see what happens next but that’s my read so far… Iran’s attack on US forces in Iraq today is not as extensive as what is being reported. Many of the images being shown on social media are… Read more »
One particular tweet being circulated a lot by Middle East journalists: “Tehran told Washington DC through proxies that it will bomb US bases in Iraq to save face and claim it is a response for killing Soleimani. That’s why the USA emptied its bases hours before the attacks. Zero casualties.”
The old deal is finally DONE. Now, will Zarif cry on John Kerry’s shoulder, or will it be the other way around?
I ran through half a dozen possible scenarios in my mind last night, all in terms of consistency with the goals of the different players, and their historic modus operandi, and also taking into account Means/Motive/Opportunity One that did briefly enter my mind was that the assassination of Soleimani actually WAS ordered by Trump as some kind of double bluff, on the one hand buying some breathing room from the deep state pressure for aggression against Iran, and on the other hand, getting Iraq to do his bidding by expelling US troops (much the same as Trump did with the… Read more »
Regime change seems to be happening, with possibly averting a civil war inside Iran. Also, the proxies are all dead, or they surrendered. Iran gets to save face. Behind the scenes, Putin has been helping facilitate moving Trump and Rouhani forward towards a new deal (trashing the Obama-Kerry deal), and to help get the US and NATO out of the region. Putin and Xi each have tremendous stakes in the Middle East, and an attack like this will not happen without at least Putin knowing something about it in advance. Also take note: days before the attack, Trump and Putin… Read more »
Trump the ‘ leader’ of the western world , a world of civility and adherence to laws. Come on people of the west have you no shame or decency left? Why are your governments tied to the chariot wheels of this buffoon ? This was plain MURDER. I remember reading a book by the great Cheddi Jagan called the West on Trial. I can say they are guilty in their complicity with American terror and murder around the globe. Shame on you. From here on Iran will not tolerate any more aggression from Israel or Saudi Arabia. All bets are… Read more »
Oh and btw , I hope Iran proceeds swiftly and get nuclear weapons….godspeed
TASS:
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
CAIRO, January 8. /TASS/. Several US military aircraft were destroyed as a result of missile attacks on Al Asad airbase in the west of Iraq, where American troops are deployed, Al Hadath television channel reported on Wednesday.
Al Mayadeen television channel reported that “one of the military aircraft was destroyed on the landing strip of the airbase,” adding that “the airbase requested medical assistance.”
https://tass.com/world/1106135
press tv: IRGC: No missiles intercepted in attack on US bases, 80 US forces killed Wednesday, 08 January 2020 5:51 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 08 January 2020 6:43 AM ] Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says none of its missiles were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that targeted two US bases inside Iraq to avenge the United States’ assassination of its senior commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. There have been initial reports of 80 US casualties. The reprisal was staged in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting Ain al-Assad Airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar and… Read more »
Iranian MPs voted unanimously to designate the Pentagon and the entire military of the United States as terrorist organisations during an open parliamentary session in Tehran on Tuesday.
RUPTLY VIDEO: Tehran residents reacted to the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, calling for a show of strength from Iran. “We must show our power and it should be a strong slap on the US president’s face and the Israeli prime minister as well,” said Rahmani, a resident. “War and murdering are unacceptable,” said Malek Araghi Mehdi Hubakht, another resident. “I do not know why the United Nations is silent in this regard or why it has not taken action. I just know that recent events and the killing of general Qassem Soleimani have turned him… Read more »
I like the Iranian people a lot. I traveled to Teheran several times. There I met friendly, open-minded and peaceful people. No warmongers at all. They are cultivated and want peace.