Tit for Tat? Why did Mueller let Trump off the hook?

Then everything changed. And after it changed, Mueller released his report saying:  “Trump is not guilty after all!” So, what changed? Trump changed. […]

Trump is now marching in lockstep with the foreign policy establishment. In Libya, in Sudan, in Somalia, in Iran, in Lebanon, he is faithfully implementing the neocon agenda.  Trump “the peacemaker” is no where to be found, while Trump the ‘madman with a knife’ is on the loose.

Is that why Mueller let Trump off the hook?  Was there a quid pro quo: “You follow our foreign policy directives and we’ll make Mueller disappear?

It sure looks like it.

