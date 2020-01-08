Russia ramps up diplomacy to provide off ramp options to Iran & USA (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Russian diplomacy being set into action in order to deescalate the march towards war between the United States and Iran.
Arriving in Turkey for the grand opening of a gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to discuss the recent escalation of the US-Iranian conflict in Iraq with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Putin’s visit was scheduled in advance, and involved the ceremonial opening of ‘Turk Stream,’ a natural gas pipeline running under the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey. He was also scheduled to meet with Erdogan in Istanbul and discuss the security situation in the region.
However, Iraq suddenly shot to the top of the agenda overnight, as Iran fired off two volleys of missiles at US bases in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qassem Soleimani at a Baghdad airport last week.
As night fell in Washington, it looked like neither the US nor Iran wanted to escalate things beyond that, but a possible hot war between the two is certainly a cause for concern to both Moscow and Ankara.
“Our region is tired of constant clashes, from the intervention of external forces,” Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters earlier in the week, adding that Turkey urged both Iran and the US to “reduce tensions.”
Another hot topic is Erdogan’s decision to intervene in Libya. Turkey is seeking to prop up the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, the internationally recognized regime that has been reduced to control over the capital, while the Libyan National Army (LNA) of General Khalifa Haftar holds most of the rest of the country. Haftar has declared jihad in response, and vowed to drive out all foreign “invaders.”
Erdogan and Putin also don’t see entirely eye to eye on Syria. The Turkish leader has been unhappy about the Syrian Army’s drive into Idlib, the last remaining stronghold of the Turkish-backed “moderate rebels” that include Al-Qaeda affiliates. Kalin said that Turkey does not see President Bashar Assad as “the leader capable of taking the country into the future.”
Russia, on the other hand, backs the government in Damascus, where Putin stopped for a brief, surprise visit on Tuesday. After a special military briefing, Putin and Assad took a walk, visiting a historic mosque and an Orthodox cathedral.
Surprised you guys haven’t seen through this yet, but then I’ve always been a bit ahead of the pack. A lot of people are putting out the line that Trump did this to distract from the impeachment, but that is obvious nonsense, since the impeachment is obviously DOA – BUT – as they so often do, they accuse others of what they are up to. And since the deep staters driving the impeachment see that the impeachment / coup has failed, let’s go for plan B (or plan R by now I suppose) – they somehow manipulated Trump into this… Read more »
Actually \I’ve seen variations on this elsewhere. The argument is that the Neocons are in a win win situation – get Trump to attack Iran (which is what they’ve always wanted) and if he messes up, they can blame him. It will also damage his chances of re-election – even if he ‘succeeds’ by embroiling the US in another endless war for Israel (which only wants chaos in its enemies). The trouble is the war party comprises both parties, so it may not work so as Trump’s re-election is concerned. It also may well be that the Neocons now realise… Read more »
I head it long before “here”. You’ve arrived late – – very late – – to the party.
A really good analysis of Russia’s role in this crisis which will be totally under the radar so far as western audiences are concerned – and all the better for that. I liked the side comments on Britain – I fear all Brexit will achieve will be to make us even more the US’s (and Israel’s) craven poodle. The main point I would add to Alexander’s excellent interview, is to spotlight the Israeli role in this. No one should be in any doubt that Israel and its many powerful supporters in the USA is pulling the strings in Washington. Netanyahu… Read more »
As shown in this article, there is a side to the Iran-United States narrative that Washington would prefer that we forget:
If there is one thing that history can teach us it’s that foreign nations and their leaders that try to curry “friendship” with the United States are playing a game that they are certain to lose in the long run.