in Links, Latest

Trump Supporters, Armed And Without Masks, Demand Freedom From Coronavirus Michigan Quarantine | PHOTOS – Outraged.eu

50 Views 1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

The demonstration managed to collapse the surroundings of the Legislative and local Executive headquarters, as it brought together drivers who traveled from the most conservative areas of the state to express their discontent with the isolation measures. The demonstration managed, in effect, to collapse the surroundings of the Legislative and local Executive headquarters, since it …

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Clive Wortherthorth Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Clive Wortherthorth
Guest
Clive Wortherthorth

“The demonstration managed to collapse the surroundings of the Legislative and local Executive headquarters,”
What does that even mean? Perhaps your writers should stick with the normal interpretation of words.
Why do you write a headline that reads like it was translated from Hindi to French, then to Russian and back to Hindi and then to English? Is someone experimenting with psychotropic drugs?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
April 17, 2020

Timeline of coronavirus responses show infantile Democrat reaction to Trump

Libya: Tripoli gov’t retakes three cities from Haftar’s forces