Timeline of coronavirus responses show infantile Democrat reaction to Trump

Even though the US president is often seen to pivot in opinions about given points, the sum total of his maneuvering seems to work for the nation as a whole. The coronavirus pandemic is no different.

However, it does have to be acknowleged that the President has done what amounts to a complete 180-degree turn on his policy positions about the Wuhan coronavirus since the time it first made headlines back in December and January. He went from “it is not a problem” to “there is going to be a lot of death” over the three-month period.

But at the same time, his opposers did not show a consistent point of view either. In fact, the cardinal rule of the first term of the Trump Presidency is as simple as whatever Trump supports, we oppose.

This is honestly four-year-old-level politics, being executed by adults who are well into middle-age, if not senior citizens, like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, for example.

It would have been one thing if there had been anyone in the US policy field that studied the situation and held a more or less consistent position about the virus with regard to its actual actions and threat level. To some extent, this appears to have been confounded by the running narrative promoted by the Chinese government and echoed by the World Health Organization (WHO), but when the virus began taking lives in the US, the politicizing continued, with the Democrat candidates and media syncophants continuing to neatly hold views diametrically opposite to the President, and to even try to launch new “impeachment-aligned” investigations against him, all the while opposing his relief plans, holding American citizens hostage to their own political agendae, at least for as long as they could before beaten into submission by people with more common sense.

This is a marked departure from the last true crisis the nation faced. After the September 11th, 2001 attacks, the country briefly came together as one behind the President, George W. Bush at the time, and there was a shared cameraderie among almost the whole population, who for a brief and joyous time, were simply “Americans.”

For me, the willingness to sweep aside reality in favor of political opportunism is hand-in-hand with another change – the almost constant attacks against Christian believers in the US. Granted, as one can read in my series about Orthodox Christianity and the coronavirus pandemic, on a worldwide scale we can see that all religious activities across the big four religions stands paused or stopped, most notably, that of the Muslims, with their holiest city, Mecca, closed to tourists, and the Kaabah standing forlorn, bereft of pilgrims. That is news. But at the same time we do not see the virulent attacks by people against any Muslim, Jewish or Buddhist or Hindu attempt to hold services of any kind during this period. Surely there are some of these adherents who want not to stop practicing their religion. But in the US, the rhetoric is absolutely vile against Christian believers, many of whom cannot get past the notion that there is something really out of place to close churches in the face of a pandemic, when this does not have clear precedence in history.

The United States was founded as a nation understanding that liberty only comes from God. It makes sense that with the rejection of this definition of liberty, the new definition, being “Liberty is me doing whatever I want to do, and you cannot stop me (because I am an American)” is without reverence or reference to God, and it is no coincidence that the rhetoric has found a new low. It is also the same denial of reality that makes it expeditious for Trump-opposers and Trump-haters to try to block the man no matter what, even when his policies are developed as an attempt to help the nation through a problem it has never experienced before.

This leads to the difference between what President Trump is doing and what his opposition peanut gallery are doing: The President is trying to find a way to get his nation through what has turned out to be an extremely perilous time. His ability to change position as new information comes out is vital, for the name of this game is to deal with reality. As reality becomes clear, so must one’s actions. Mr. Trump is doing a superb job at showing this level of nimble and adaptive action. He does it because he cares about his nation and his people, including his detractors.

And what are the detractors doing their thing for? Certainly not out of care or concern for the American people. For them, there is only one problem: a guy named Donald J. Trump, who they cannot get rid of, and who is the occupant in the White house instead of one of them. Past that there is no purpose to their plan.

Which kind of people would you want to trust with the leadership of the nation? Any nation?

We present the following timeline, lifted from a Fox News piece entitled “Coronavirus timeline shows politicians’, media’s changing rhetoric on risk of pandemic.” It is a bit long but extremely honest, and informative. Gregg Re, the writer and compiler of this timeline, deserves a great deal of credit for his sleuthing here.