Trump Nominated For The Nobel Peace Prize Over Israel Peace Deal, Announces Iraq Troop Withdrawal. President Trump’s nominated also mentioned reducing US military presence in the middle east.

A historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Kosovo and Serbia, and a reduction of US troops in the Middle east are just some of the major moves Trump is making to end the US ‘endless wars’ and create peace in the middle east.

Of course the president can’t go one day without the press dragging him as Democrats continue to push on alleged statements he made about Troops.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report