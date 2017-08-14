TRUMP: N. Korea crisis giving Guam free publicity–tourism will boom (VIDEO)

Trump told the governor of Guam that the crisis will make him "famous".

Donald Trump has held a phone call with the leader of the US territory of Guam, Eddie Calvo, in which the leaders spoke of North Korea’s recent threat to “envelope Guam in fire” should Pyongyang feel threatened by the US. Guam is home to the large Andersen Airforce Base.

During the phone call, Trump seemed more proud of how the crisis has caused the often forgotten island of Guam to make international headlines than he seemed to be concerned about the crisis itself.

Trump stated,

“Eddie, I have to tell you you’ve become extremely famous. All over the world they’re talking about Guam and they’re talking about you and I think tourism – I can say this, your tourism, you’re going to go up like ten fold with the expenditure of no money. So I congratulate you”.

This is the clearest indication yet that Donald Trump does not actually think there will be war with North Korea.

This echoes the sentiments of South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo who today said,

“The possibility of implementation (of threats against Guam) is extremely low”.

Eddie Calvo had his speak-phone conversation with Trump videoed. You can hear for yourself how Trump is more exciting about tourism booming than any bombs blasting.