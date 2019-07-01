Diplomacy wins. Trump becomes first sitting US president to enter North Korea (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a historic event, as Donald Trump has become the first sitting US president to enter North Korea, after meeting Kim Jong-un in the DMZ, which separates north and south.

US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim posed for handshakes before talking for nearly an hour in the demilitarized zone. Both leaders agreed to set up teams to resume stalled nuclear talks.

Warmongers came out in full force, criticizing Trump for this historic, diplomatic step, characterizing the gesture as ‘political theatre’ and saying North Korea needs to show that it is serious about destroying its nuclear program.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Antiwar.com…