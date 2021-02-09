Trump impeachment trial distraction. What are the DEMs up to?
The Duran: Episode 882
Here’s Everything You Need To Know As Second Trump Impeachment Trial Opens
The big day has finally arrived: After weeks of lead-up, the first session in Trump’s impeachment trial will feature presentations from both sides over the Senate’s authority to hear the case, followed by a vote on the matter, which would require a simple majority, and is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled chamber.
So if we have to listen to his crapzcan we now have a full investigation into election fraud, something that matters.
you keep calling it a clown show BUT these pricks keep doing it! Same thing with russiagate — you need to examine the power relations that continue to allow them to do this otherwise you’re just barking in the dark.
In reality, Democrats didn’t steal the WH; Republicans handed it to them on a plate by colluding with them. Republicans committed a sin of omission through their refusal to oppose the theft. If this was just about them getting rid of Trump, they’ve achieved it by destroying the GOP. And/Or … they are just part of a block party system in which parties take turns to share the power and have no real intention to protect or improve their country. All they want is self-enrichment.
They’re investigating EVERYTHING, and EVERYONE. The only thing they aren’t investigating are the allegations of widespread electoral fraud.
During Mao’s rule in China during which time his insane agricultural policy led to the death by starvation of millions of peasants, there was a mindless rush to produce ludicrously impractical targets for grain production, steel production etc. Everyone vied with everyone else to invent bigger targets (and declare entirely fictitious increasingly large yields). In 1957 Mao declared that “We always need to strive to achieve as much and as quickly as possible, and only oppose he subjective sense of “greater” and “faster”. As the years passed a faction within the party opposed what they described as Mao’s policy of… Read more »