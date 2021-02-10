Freedom of speech as a threat to national security of the Baltic States | The Baltic Word

Freedom of speech is one of the basic democratic values. Media Freedom, Freedom of Opinion and Expression are fundamental principles of democratic society. Citizens of any country have the right to receive information from alternative sources. It is important that journalists in any country have the opportunity to do their job without fear of interference…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Freedom of speech by American/UK/Israeli recipe? Is that what you are referring to?