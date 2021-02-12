Trump impeachment distractions: H.R.1 and Syria troop buildup
US Convoys Enter NE Syria, Signalling Plans to Stay
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, some 50 vehicles in a US military convoy crossed into Syria this weekend and head for bases in the nation’s NE Hasakeh Province. Details aren’t clear on why the convoy arrived, beyond delivering equipment.
