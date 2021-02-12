in Latest, Video

Trump impeachment distractions: H.R.1 and Syria troop buildup

Trump impeachment distractions: H.R.1 and Syria troop buildup  

US Convoys Enter NE Syria, Signalling Plans to Stay

US Convoys Enter NE Syria, Signaling Plans to Stay

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, some 50 vehicles in a US military convoy crossed into Syria this weekend and head for bases in the nation’s NE Hasakeh Province. Details aren’t clear on why the convoy arrived, beyond delivering equipment.

