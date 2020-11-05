Putin prepares for worse case scenario Biden assault on Armenia & Syria

*****News Topic 140*****
Putin In Rare Rebuke To Erdogan: Stop Sending Mercenaries To Caucasus
It’s been an ‘open secret’ even making its way into mainstream media in the West that Turkey has been overseeing the transfer of hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign jihadists from occupied territories in northern Syria to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, particularly from Idlib and nearby border areas.
If Turkey went fully onboard with US Policy, what would happen to the Turkstream Gas Pipeline and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant? If Turkey were in open conflict with Russia, they could simply turn off the gas, and stop work on the NPP. Would Turkey do that?