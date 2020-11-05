in Latest, Video

Arizona is the path to Trump’s re-election

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Denied Entry Into Maricopa County Elections Center as Ballots Are Counted

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has reportedly been denied entry into the Maricopa County Elections Center as ballots are being counted. A large pro-Trump rally to “Protect the Vote” is currently taking place outside. [email protected] has been denied entry into the Maricopa County elections center. pic.twitter.com/gg64viCKn0 – Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 5, 2020 The president had…

