Trump Has Gifted “No More Wars” Policy Position To Bernie Sanders (Video)
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 148.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss how US President Donald Tump appears to have ceded his popular 2016 ‘no more wars’ campaign message and policy position to Bernie Sanders and any other US 2020 candidate willing to grad onto a non-interventionist approach to the upcoming Democrat primaries.
“Is Bernie Stealing Trump’s ‘No More Wars’ Issue?” by Patrick J. Buchanan…
The center of gravity of U.S. politics is shifting toward the Trump position of 2016.
“The president has said that he does not want to see this country involved in endless wars… I agree with that,” Bernie Sanders told the Fox News audience at Monday’s town hall meeting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Then turning and staring straight into the camera, Bernie added:
“Mr. President, tonight you have the opportunity to do something extraordinary: Sign that resolution. Saudi Arabia should not be determining the military or foreign policy of this country.”
Sanders was talking about a War Powers Act resolution that would have ended U.S. involvement in the five-year civil war in Yemen that has created one of the great humanitarian crises of our time, with thousands of dead children amidst an epidemic of cholera and a famine.
Supported by a united Democratic Party on the Hill, and an anti-interventionist faction of the GOP led by Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee of Utah, the War Powers resolution had passed both houses of Congress.
But 24 hours after Sanders urged him to sign it, Trump, heeding the hawks in his Cabinet and National Security Council, vetoed S.J.Res.7, calling it a “dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities.”
With sufficient Republican votes in both houses to sustain Trump’s veto, that should be the end of the matter.
It is not: Trump may have just ceded the peace issue in 2020 to the Democrats. If Sanders emerges as the nominee, we will have an election with a Democrat running on the “no-more-wars” theme Trump touted in 2016. And Trump will be left defending the bombing of Yemeni rebels and civilians by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
Does Trump really want to go into 2020 as a war party president?
Does he want to go into 2020 with Democrats denouncing “Trump’s endless wars” in the Middle East? Because that is where he is headed.
In 2008, John McCain, leading hawk in the Senate, was routed by a left-wing first-term senator from Illinois, Barack Obama, who had won his nomination by defeating the more hawkish Hillary Clinton, who had voted to authorize the war in Iraq.
In 2012, the Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who was far more hawkish than Obama on Russia, lost.
Yet, in 2016, Trump ran as a different kind of Republican, an opponent of the Iraq War and an anti-interventionist who wanted to get along with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and get out of these Middle East wars.
Looking closely at the front-running candidates for the Democratic nomination of 2020 — Joe Biden, Sanders, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker — not one appears to be as hawkish as Trump has become.
Trump pulled us out of the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by Secretary of State John Kerry and reimposed severe sanctions.
He declared Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, to which Iran has responded by declaring U.S. Central Command a terrorist organization. Ominously, the IRGC and its trained Shiite militias in Iraq are in close proximity to U.S. troops.
Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the U.S. Embassy there, closed the consulate that dealt with Palestinian affairs, cut off aid to the Palestinians, recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights seized from Syria in 1967, and gone silent on Bibi Netanyahu’s threat to annex Jewish settlements on the West Bank.
Sanders, however, though he stands by Israel, is supporting a two-state solution and castigating the “right-wing” Netanyahu regime.
Trump has talked of pulling all U.S. troops out of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet the troops are still there.
Though Trump came into office promising to get along with the Russians, he sent Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and announced a pullout from Ronald Reagan’s 1987 INF treaty that outlawed all land-based intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
When Putin provocatively sent 100 Russian troops to Caracas — ostensibly to repair the S-400 anti-aircraft and anti-missile system that was damaged in recent blackouts — Trump, drawing a red line, ordered the Russians to “get out.”
Biden is expected to announce next week. If the stands he takes on Russia, China, Israel and the Middle East are more hawkish than the rest of the field, he will be challenged by the left wing of his party, and by Sanders, who voted “no” on the Iraq War that Biden supported.
The center of gravity of U.S. politics is shifting toward the Trump position of 2016. And the anti-interventionist wing of the GOP is growing.
And when added to the anti-interventionist and anti-war wing of the Democratic Party on the Hill, together, they are able, as on the Yemen War Powers resolution, to produce a new bipartisan majority.
Prediction: By the primaries of 2020, foreign policy will be front and center, and the Democratic Party will have captured the “no-more-wars” political high ground that Candidate Donald Trump occupied in 2016.
Over 200 killed, hundreds injured in series of blasts at Sri Lankan hotels & churches
A series of bombings hit churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing more than 200 people.
A series of eight explosions rocked Catholic churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka as Christians began Easter Sunday celebrations, with over 200 killed and hundreds injured, media reported, citing police.
The blasts started at around 8:45am local time at St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo and St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a Catholic-majority town outside of the capital. The Zion Church in Batticaloa on the eastern coast was also targeted. At around the same time, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury five-star hotels were also hit, police confirmed.
Two more explosions happened later in the day, targeting two more locations in Colombo. All attacks appear to have been coordinated.
At least 207 people were killed, Reuters reported, citing police. More than 450 were injured in the attacks.
An explosion reported at the premises of the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade Colombo #lka pic.twitter.com/3qlNBvV0Q0
— Aashik Nazardeen (@aashikchin) April 21, 2019
Alleged footage of the aftermath, shared on social media, showed chaos and large-scale destruction inside at least one of the churches.
කටුවපිටිය පල්ලියේ කුමක් හෝ පිපීරීමක් 😐 @AzzamAmeen pic.twitter.com/3YlieWOlCa
— Mahesh Madusanka 🇱🇰❤️🇯🇵 (@MaheshNegombo) April 21, 2019
Mike Pompeo reveals true motto of CIA: ‘We lied, we cheated, we stole’ (Video)
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 147.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at a Texas A&M University speech, and subsequent interview, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The former CIA Director admitted, ‘as an aside’ to the question asked, that the Intelligence agency he headed up before being appointed as the top US Diplomat had a motto “we lied, we cheated, we stole”…which, according to Pompeo, contained entire CIA training courses based on ‘lying, cheating and stealing.’
Pompeo finally speaks some truth.
Farage to EU: “I’m Back! Need to Sweep Away UK Two Party System” (Video)
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 146.
Nigel Farage spoke before the European Parliament ahead of the European elections, with his Brexit Party surging in the most recent polls, to warn the Brussels oligarchs, “I’m coming back – in fact, lots and lots of us are coming back!”
The Brexit Party leader told Juncker, Barnier, and MP globalist Guy Verhofstadt, that the time has arrived where UK citizens will now send a big message come May 23rd. Farage said that the the EU elections will mark a ‘new future for British democracy’
WATCH | @Nigel_Farage to the European Parliament this morning ahead of European elections: "I'm coming back – in fact, lots and lots of us are coming back!"
It's time for Eurosceptics to send a big message on May 23!
Read more at https://t.co/IBKgQ7XaO0 pic.twitter.com/FodpAHtOYC
— Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) April 16, 2019
Brexit MEP Nigel Farage today warned that the EU establishment will be “very. very surprised” by what happens at the European Elections Elections on 23rd May and declared that it will mark “a new future for British democracy”.
In a speech in the European Parliament today, Farage declared that the Brexit Party “will sweep the board” in the European Elections unless the Conservatives and Labour “come together to agree to a permanent Customs Union”.
However, that would mean the Brexit Party may not win the EU Elections but the General Election, such would be the anger. Thus, he expressed his doubt as to whether such a stitch-up will go ahead.
Nigel hit out at Theresa May’s begging for an Article 50 extension and said it was “humiliating for the standing of our country around the world” after the Prime Minister made the promise that the UK would leave on 29th March.
The Brexit MEP blamed the “mess” on “two parties who promised they would deliver Brexit” and said that there was now a desire for a “peaceful political revolution” that could “sweep away the two party system that has let us down so badly”.
He concluded by warning the EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier that they would be “very, very surprised by what happens on May 23rd. It will be a new future for British democracy and goodness me, it’s needed”.
With the Conservatives having sunk to their lowest level of support in years, all bets are now off.
