in Latest, Video

Trump dominant. Biden survives. Chris Wallace was AWFUL

50 Views 1 Comment

*****News Topic 56*****

“Will You Shut Up Man?” – Debate Post-Mortem: Trump Dominant But Biden Better Than Expected

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/will-you-shut-man-debate-post-mortem

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouTrumpChris WallaceJoe Biden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
paul
paul
September 30, 2020

They should have just had a mud wrestling bout with that slimy little hack Wallace joining in for a threesome. But does any of this garbage really matter? Just tweedledum and tweedledummer. Big Bag Of Bugger All A and Big Bag Of Bugger All B. Two cheeks of the same arse. Theres nothing like vaudeville.

0
Reply

UK Labour Party MP nominates Joe Biden for Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump’s brilliant tactical approach vs Wallace and Biden