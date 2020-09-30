Trump dominant. Biden survives. Chris Wallace was AWFUL

*****News Topic 56*****
“Will You Shut Up Man?” – Debate Post-Mortem: Trump Dominant But Biden Better Than Expected
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/will-you-shut-man-debate-post-mortem
They should have just had a mud wrestling bout with that slimy little hack Wallace joining in for a threesome. But does any of this garbage really matter? Just tweedledum and tweedledummer. Big Bag Of Bugger All A and Big Bag Of Bugger All B. Two cheeks of the same arse. Theres nothing like vaudeville.