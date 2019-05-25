The Duran
Trump Accuses James Comey, Andrew McCabe of Treason
The Duran
The Duran

Trump Accuses James Comey, Andrew McCabe of Treason

May 25, 2019
  • President Donald Trump accused multiple former FBI officials of committing treason for their role in the Russiagate hoax.
The Daily Caller

Via The Daily Caller…

President Donald Trump accused multiple former FBI officials Thursday of committing treason for their role in the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The president’s accusation came after a long diatribe at a White House event for farmers demanding that Democrats quit investigating him and focus on passing legislation. NBC News’ Peter Alexander brought up a Trump tweet wherein he said spying on his campaign constituted “treason,” and asked who specifically he believes committed treason. (RELATED: Comey: It’s ‘Totally Normal’ To Plant People Near Political Campaigns)

“Who specifically are you accusing of treason?” Alexander asked.

“Well, I think a number of people,” the president replied. “You look at [Former FBI Director James] Comey, if you look at [Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, if you look at people — hot people — probably higher than that, if you look at [Former FBI Agent Peter] Strzok, if you look at his lover, [Former DOJ Lawyer] Lisa Page.”

“[Strzok] talked about the ‘insurance policy’ just in case Hillary loses, and that didn’t work out too well for them,” he continued, referencing private texts between Strzok and Page. “‘Should she lose, we’ll have an insurance policy, we’ll get this guy out of office.’ That’s what they said and that’s what they meant. That’s treason. That’s treason.”

The president added that he believes his opposition is targeting him because they still cannot accept that they lost the 2016 presidential election.

Rogues R US
Guest
Rogues R US

If bearing false witness is considered to be a treasonous act, then might as well lock up anyone with more responsibility than a federal groundskeeper.

May 25, 2019 17:50
