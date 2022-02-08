The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau comes out of hiding, doubles down on demonising truckers
I think he is a hypocrite, a fascist, and a criminal against humanity. He should face legal accountability up to and including a waiver of the suspension of the death penalty which occurred 50 years or more ago.