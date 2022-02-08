The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron travels to Moscow to talk with Putin, rejects Biden’s push for war
The Duran: Episode 1219
Macron reveals stance on NATO, EU & Ukraine ahead of Putin talks
Macron reveals stance on NATO, EU & Ukraine ahead of Putin talks
The French president insists Putin doesn’t covet Ukraine, but wants to rein in NATO French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that Russia is not interested in invading Ukraine, expressing optimism that – so long as the West is prepared to make concessions – he can secure a “de-escalation” of tensions surrounding the Eastern European nation.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I do not think that Monsieur Macron is the “only adult in the room”. He wants to gather brownie points for his upcoming presidential election. He thinks it will do he some good to have a good standing with the great Tsar. Little Napoleon going to Moscow to beg for help.
The corrupt Globalist-Fascist bastard Micron tries to dupe con trick the French and European People and to BS them to believe that he has their and Europes back. I guess it will be a possible bad awaking “Again” for the French. Nevertheless the attempt is right but his sinister selfish true motives are as treacherous as it gets.