Troops in the streets: Trump nullifies radical dems’ civil war schemes

TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview.

Today on TruNews we discuss the flaming unveiling of the Barack Obama, George Soros communist revolution which has been brewing since the 2016 election, and is now stirring satanic anarchists toward a second civil war, and blood on the streets. We show the cities and the leaders, who are both leading and opposing the riots, and explain the reason why the 82nd Airborne Division has deployed to defend Washington D.C. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Airdate 06/02/2020.

