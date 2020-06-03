Twitter adds warning label to Gaetz tweet on antifa for glorifying violence

The remarks come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to designate the activist group as a terrorist organization.

Twitter on Monday added a warning label to a tweet by Rep. Matt Gaetz that called for members of the radical activist group antifa to be hunted down like “terrorists” for violating the company’s policies against glorifying violence — the social network’s latest enforcement action against a prominent GOP official.

The Florida Republican, one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest allies on Capitol Hill, ratcheted up his rhetoric against the left-wing group in a missive earlier Monday, writing, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

The remarks come on the heels of Trump’s announcement that he plans to designate the activist group known as antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” as a terrorist organization.

“We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @mattgaetz. The Tweet is in violation of our glorification of violence policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told POLITICO in an email. “As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

In response, Gaetz called the warning his “badge of honor” and vowed not to relent on his rhetoric.

“Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans,” he tweeted. “Our government should hunt them down. Twitter should stop enabling them. I’ll keep saying it.”

The social network has faced a firestorm of criticism from Trump and his allies, including Gaetz, for taking the same action against a recent Trump tweet that appeared to urge the shooting of looters in Minnesota.

Gaetz’s tweet sparked outcry from advocates for stricter gun restrictions, who said his post could incite violence.

