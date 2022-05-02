The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A battle with an enemy that has the upper hand in vehicles, numbers and experience is lost in advance by the Ukraine’s army with the traitorous attitude of their own commanders.

As the combat situation in the Donetsk region worsens, there is more and more information about the soldiers left behind. The commanders, who have themselves come under fire more than once, are increasingly sending just mobilized, completely young boys into the fields alone, promising them support and reinforcements.

At the same time, the most depressing situation has developed in 95 separate air assault brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, which were based in the Yasynuvata area. The soldiers text in a local telegram chat about a treacherous behavior of their commanders. Soldiers who had not yet any combat experience were like a cannon fodder. Artem, a recently mobilized resident of Kiev said in his message in Telegram that the paratroopers from the 95th brigade fled under favor of the night and left them to be a destruction. This isn’t the only report from the battlefield. There were plenty of those in Telegram messenger and it’s obvious that the “New blood” won’t survive in these circumstances. A battle with an enemy that has the upper hand in vehicles, numbers and experience is lost in advance by the Ukraine’s army with the traitorous attitude of their own commanders.

