Traditionalist British speech met with violence, police faulting anti-Islam rhetoric [VIDEO]

England portrays itself as a free nation, where freedom of speech, expression and the like are highly regarded and valued. However, in recent times, this high regard for expression and speech comes to a halt if one is trying to uphold Christianity and traditional Christian-based ideas on life. In London, this is becoming a memory as the simultaneous de-Christianization of regular British people and the increasing population of Muslims as immigrants both take place.

On the 20th of March, Mr. Tommy Robinson (a pseudonym the activist uses) was speaking in “The Speaker’s Corner”, a place in London where anyone who wishes can go to speak their mind about whatever they wish. Mr. Robinson’s concern is about the huge influx of Muslims and their affect on British life, as they seek not to assimilate but to change Great Britain into a country that runs on Islamic, not British, law.

While Mr. Robinson himself was not speaking about Christianity as such, the traditional British society is founded and has always run on Christian norms as regards law and social policy.

When he asked the question, “Why do people fear Islam?”, apparently the Muslims that were there gave the answer to the question without Mr. Robinson having to do anything.

As this video clip shows, their reaction was indeed something that most people would be concerned about (Parental warning – there is explicit language here.)

The Freedom Outpost (by way of Steadfast and Loyal) offered this further comment.

Police, not surprisingly, did little to stop the rioters, focusing more on the Britons who were there to defend the freedom of speech. Robinson read the speech that Martin Sellner, the Austrian free speech activist, had intended to deliver about threats to the freedom of speech, but was banned from entering the country. Britain has recently banned Sellner, Brittany Pettibone, Lauren Southern, and Lutz Bachmann, all for the crime of opposing jihad terror and Sharia oppression, and of course has previously banned Pamela Geller and me for the same offense. This petty authoritarianism is the act of a society in its death throes.

With the British government involved in baseless accusations against Russia, and with their preventing outspoken Christian journalists from entering the country, it would seem that this thought is pretty well stated.

We have found and included a full video of the speech here.