in Latest, Video

Trade without USD. BRICS currency (backed by gold) coming soon

619 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trade without USD. BRICS currency (backed by gold) coming soon
The Duran: Episode 1638

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden; US low on ammo, US clusters are safe. Elensky curse, Rutte fragile. Slovakia soviet cars. U/1

What Happened On July 7?