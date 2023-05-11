Towards A Church Of The British Empire: World Government As British Empire Revivalism

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On May 6, 2023 Charles will be coronated as the new King of Britain and the broader British Commonwealth under the title King Charles III. At the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will expand Charles’ role from ‘defender of the faith’ — a title established by Henry VIII nearly five centuries ago, to the new moniker of ‘defender of the faiths’. On top of this, the archbishop will take the unprecedented step of leading a new oath of allegiance which millions of people around the world shall be expected to repeat on command. The oath shall read in part: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

How such an archaic institution of medievalism has managed to keep its tentacles wrapped around the collective psyche 260 years after the American revolution successfully brought a new type of government into being premised around the idea that “all men are created equal endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” is as ridiculous as it dangerous.

However, even if some might watch this pompous bonanza as if it were entertainment, it is worth keeping in mind that Charles is not some symbolic figurehead with no influence on our lives, but is rather the official founder of The Great Reset which the King’s official website announced on June 3 2020:

“Today, through HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and the World Economic Forum, The Prince of Wales launched a new global initiative, The Great Reset”.

Charles has been a devoted participant of the World Economic Forum since the organization’s earliest days and has taken up the helm of the Presidency of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature which had been earlier founded and led by his father Prince “I want to be re-incarnated as a deadly virus” Philip. What’s more is that Charles has worked closely alongside the Jesuit Pope Francis at greening Christianity into a re-branded tribalist Christianity more conducive to a system of global government.

The fact that both Charles and Pope Francis have worked with Lynn Forrester de Rothschild’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism (a World Economic Forum project) and see themselves as “guardians” of a new set of organizing mythologies centered around a post-human centric, post-national de-growth movement is also not a coincidence.

Resetting humanity around a Jesuit-British imperial New World Order is as grotesquely absurd as it is evil, but it is not the first time that such an attempt at a depopulated world government under oligarchical control has been attempted. Unless we become aware of how the previous attempts to achieve a eugenics-driven Great Reset were thwarted over the course of the past century, there will be very little that could inform today’s citizens how to diagnose and do battle with this latest incarnation of the same banal, virulent evil that has plagued humanity for thousands of years.

The Re-branding of the British Empire

An organization emerged over 120 years ago with the mission to actualize on earth the mandate laid forth by diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes in his 1877 last will and testament.

Rhodes was a bored elitist child of a vicar of the Anglican church who aspired for meaning in his bland early years at Oxford. Listening to the stirring lectures of a future imperial revival by Pre-Raphaelite leader John Ruskin, young Cecil took on the mission (or was at least assigned the mission) to restore the British Empire to the mantle of unipolar world government managed by a new post-Christian priest class of acolytes modeled on the Jesuit constitution.

Rhodes’ blind enthusiasm for the cause of empire was appreciated by certain branches of the British empire who themselves were among those recognizing that unless the empire could vastly renew itself, then the days of oligarchism were numbered.

Their apprehension of the feared day of imperial dissolution was not without cause.

As outlined in part 1 and part 2 in this Last American Vagabond series, across the world a new system of political economy was bursting onto the scene, premised on the best attributes of American constitutional banking, protectionism, large scale development, and most importantly cooperation among sovereign nation states.

An Age of Win-Win Cooperation Emerges

Whether it was Lincoln’s America which used these measures to supercede the British in productive power, or Russia’s Finance Minister Sergei Witte who applied them to unify Russia by railways and industrialization, or whether it was France’s Sadi Carnot who worked with Germany’s Otto von Bismarck to maintain friendly relations while mutually working on canals, rails, and roads in each others’ benefits, the consensus was becoming hegemonic: The British Empire was finished. The idea of keeping the world under-developed, divided and dependent upon British monopolized shipping was coming to an end, as the land power of continental railways was bringing advance industry and economic autonomy to nations that had been formerly set at each others throats for centuries.

Obedience to the British System would ensure that no nation state would ever be permitted to influence its own destiny or defend itself from the structures of imperial power rendering all target people enslaved and dependent on the supranational entities controlling the levers of supply, demand, production, and trade. Within this system, the laws of Thomas Malthus would find perfect expression, as no new discoveries or inventions beneficial to the people would be permitted to occur, and the law of diminishing returns would be the dominant force causing scarcity to increase, as population levels grew along with poverty, war, and disease.

It was this zero-sum system of scarcity that was directly rejected by the new movement of sovereign nation states working in cooperation to create abundance, overcome the limits to growth, and apply the fruits of technological progress for the benefit of all.

On top of the spread of anti-Malthusian policies across cooperating nation states, the Empire’s vicious modus operandi was exposed as clearly to the world as it had ever been. Britain had shown its hand in organizing the anti-Russian Crimean War (1853-1856), stoking of the US Civil War (1861-1865), the 2nd Opium War against China (1856-1860), and genocidal suppression of Indian freedom uprisings of 1860-1861. The 1872 Alabama Claims represented the first international trial against the British Empire over the laters’ illegal military support for the Confederacy throughout the Civil War resulting in a large $15 million settlement.

Re-Organize or Perish

The Empire’s vast international bureaucracy had become weak, demoralized, and stupid and the upper echelons of the hereditary tribes managing the guilds of the City of London had become largely decadent, inflexible, and uncreative after decades of over-confidence in their own unchallenged glory.

Cecil Rhodes’ mentor and later manager of the Rhodes Trust from 1902-1920, George Parkin, wrote of this existential crisis in his 1892 Imperial Federation stating:

“Has our capacity for political organization reached its utmost limit? For the British people this is the question of questions. In the whole range of possible political variations in the future there is no issue of such far reaching significance, not merely for our own people but for the world at large, as the question whether the British Empire shall remain a political unit… or yielding to disintegrating forces, shall allow the stream of the national life to be parted into many separate channels.”

Something had to be done and Rhodes (along with an array of new think tanks such as Thomas Huxley’s X Club and the Fabian Society) was the man to do it.

It wasn’t long before Rhodes’ was assigned by his handlers to create two rapacious mining companies which continue to suck Africa dry to this day: DeBeers diamond company and Consolidated Goldfields of South Africa.

By 1889, Rhodes established the British South Africa Company which took no time to receive its charter from Queen Victoria modeling itself on the British East India Company and a year later, Rhodes became Prime Minister of Cape Colony, South Africa. Within three years, he established a new colony known as Rhodesia where he rapaciously looted the continent suppressing all who would get in his way, native Zulu or Dutch settler alike.

Outlining his vision for the use of his ill-begotten fortunes in the creation of a renewed empire, the self-professed race patriot wrote in his 1877 will:

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object – the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilized world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…” “The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labor and enterprise, and especially the occupation by British settlers of the entire continent of Africa, the Holy land, the valley of Euphrates, the islands of Cyprus and Candia, the whole of South America, the Islands of the Pacific not heretofore possessed by Great Britain, the whole of the Malay archipelago, the seaboard of China and Japan, the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire. The consolidation of the whole empire, the inauguration of a system of colonial representation in the Imperial parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the empire”

In outlining the new conditioning process for the next generation of imperial managers which would become the backbone of a scholarship program bearing his name, Rhodes stated:

“Let us form the same kind of society a Church for the extension of the British Empire. A society which should have members in every part of the British Empire working with one object and one idea we should have its members placed at our universities and our schools and should watch the English youth passing through their hands just one perhaps in every thousand would have the mind and feelings for such an object, he should be tried in every way, he should be tested whether he is endurant, possessed of eloquence, disregardful of the petty details of life, and if found to be such, then elected and bound by oath to serve for the rest of his life in his County. He should then be supported if without means by the Society and sent to that part of the Empire where it was felt he was needed.”

Upon Rhodes’ death in 1902, his vast fortunes went to work in the form of a trust that bankrolled a two-fold operation to undo the American revolution and re-establish the British Empire as a sort of new Roman Empire.

The first part of this operation involved establishing a network of private think tanks in different parts of the Anglo-Saxon dominated world dubbed ‘Round Table organizations’ with the controlling node sitting in the City of London overseen by a core group of managers led by Lord Nathanial Rothschild, former Prime Minister Lord Gascoyne Cecil of the ancient Cecil family, Lord Alfred Milner and Sir George Parkin, leading Anglo-Canadian representative of the Family Compact.

The name itself was derived from a romanticized view of the Middle Ages and specifically the Round Table movement of the fabled King Arthur. Leading “knights” of this Round Table would be made up principally of young Oxford sociopaths who cut their teeth slaughtering tens of thousands of Boer women and children during the 2nd Boer War in South Africa.

Many of these young Oxford men would go on to play major roles in shaping the mess that was the 20th century. At this time, they called themselves “Milner’s Kindergarten”.

Lord Alfred Milner, who had been extremely intimate with Rhodes before the latter’s death would serve as a god-like figure maintaining his network of young boys who were selected for those same talents, ambitions, racism, peculiar sexual leanings, and detachment from conscience as had caused Rhodes’ early leap into fame.

Overseen by former head of Upper Canada College, George Parkin, the Rhodes Trust not only bankrolled the international Round Table Movement staffed with Milnerites like Leo Amery, Robert Brand, Lionel Curtis and Philip Kerr, but also established another operation known as “Rhodes Scholarships”.

Providing special conditioning for talent across the Commonwealth in the halls of Oxford, the Rhodes Scholarship would become instrumental in the formation of a new breed of bureaucrat and imperial mercenary devoted to the cause of Rhodes’ vision, brainwashing over 8000 Americans in the halls of Oxford since it’s founding (and playing a leading role shaping today’s Biden administration).

Throughout the 20th century, such scholars would play a key role (often interfacing closely with the Fabian Society centered in the London School of Economics) in penetrating every branch of government, corporate, media, academia, and even military affairs. These British-based operations also interfaced closely with Anglo-American fifth columnists in the USA which created an organization known as “The Pilgrims’ Society’ in 1902 featuring leading members of the eastern establishment aristocratic families of the United States who sought to establish an Anglo-American special relationship.

The Problem of Canadian Republicanism

Despite their successes, in penetrating various branches of influence over the dead bodies of Presidents Lincoln, Garfield, and McKinley, this hive of traitors kept slamming up against the pesky problem of American (and even Canadian) anti-imperialism which consistently refused to play along with the empire’s world government plans.

In Canada, a Lincoln-admiring French Canadian named Wilfred Laurier had become Prime Minister in 1896 and was able to finalize his long-sought Reciprocity Treaty with the USA in 1911 which would have created an anti-British protective tariff around the USA and Canada. This was Milner’s worst fear at the time as it would have revived a program for a North American Zollverein last promoted by another Lincoln-admiring Canadian statesman named Isaac Buchanan in 1863 which had been blocked by a coup that removed Buchanan from office before the Civil War was over.

Writing to his partner Leo Amery in 1909, Milner said:

“As between the three possibilities of the future: 1. Closer Imperial Union, 2. Union with the U.S. and 3. Independence, I believe definitely that No. 2 is the real danger. I do not think the Canadians themselves are aware of it… they are wonderfully immature in political reflection on the big issues, and hardly realise how powerful the influences are… On the other hand, I see little danger to ultimate imperial unity in Canadian ‘nationalism’. On the contrary I think the very same sentiment makes a great many especially of the younger Canadians vigorously, and even bumptiously, assertive of their independence, proud and boastful of the greatness and future of their country, and so forth, would lend themselves, tactfully handled, to an enthusiastic acceptance of Imperial unity on the basis of ‘partner-states’. This tendency is, therefore, in my opinion rather to be encouraged, not only as safeguard against ‘Americanization’, but as actually making, in the long run, for a Union of ‘all the Britains’.”

Roundtable member Sir Robert Borden

Laurier was also committed to keeping Canada out of Britain’s wars while building up a sovereign Navy. Before his 1911 reciprocity bill could be acted upon, however, an orchestrated overthrow of his government was affected by the Masonic Orange Order and Round Table Group with Laurier saying ominously a few years later:

“Canada is now governed by a junta sitting at London, known as “The Round Table”, with ramifications in Toronto, in Winnipeg, in Victoria, with Tories and Grits receiving their ideas from London and insidiously forcing them on their respective parties.”

With the Laurier Liberals removed from power, a hive of Round Table puppets under the Conservative leadership of Sir Robert Borden (later the head of the Round Table Movement of Canada) would take control, wasting no time in enmeshing Canada into Britain’s new world war.

The Round Table Sets the Stage for the New World Order

As the new world order was ripe for shaping, and as Lord Milners’ Round Table Group had taken firm control of the British Government with the Lloyd George-Milner 1916 soft coup ousting Labor’s Herbert Asquith, the terms of the post-nation state order were set up by the Rhodes-Milner Group. Having successfully overcome the anti-war resistance of American nationalists who successfully kept the USA out of WWI until the inside job that was the 1917 sinking of the Lusitania, this hive was overjoyed that the USA had become enmeshed in the war providing sufficient firepower to put down the German, Austro-Hungarian (and Ottoman) armies.

With the eugenics-loving stooge Woodrow Wilson as president, it was hoped that an Anglo-American carving up of the world under some form of global government would be the next step..

Confederate-loving eugenicist Woodrow Wilson not only championed the first attempt at a NWO in 1919, but also oversaw a re-organization of the KKK while in office.

However, success on this post-war imperial vision was sorely lacking, as Round Table leader Philip Kerr (Lord Lothian) expressed this frustration to Leo America in 1918 proclaiming:

”There is a fundamentally different concept in regard to this question between Great Britain … and the United States …. as to the necessity of civilized control over politically backward peoples…. The inhabitants of Africa and parts of Asia have proved unable to govern themselves … because they were quite unable to withstand the demoralizing influences to which they were subjected in some civilized countries, so that the intervention of an European power is necessary in order to protect them from those influences. The American view… is quite different… The extent of this work after the war, sometimes known as the white man’s burden, will be so vast that it will never be accomplished at all unless it is shared… Yet America not only has no conception of this aspect of the problem but has been led to believe that the assumption of this kind of responsibility is iniquitous imperialism. They take an attitude towards the problem of world government exactly analogous to the one they [earlier] took toward the problem of the world war…. If they are slow in learning we shall be condemned to a period … of strained relations between the various parts of the English-speaking world. [We must] get into the heads of Canadians and Americans that a share in the burden of world government is just as great and glorious a responsibility as participation in the war”

Confederate loving eugenicist Teddy Roosevelt and his idol King Edward VII

Under the presidencies of Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, America fell deeply under the influence of this British-directed elite class both domestically and internationally. Under Teddy, the program of large-scale technological growth promoted by Lincoln, Garfield, and McKinley ground to a halt as conservation policies were imposed onto the entire west coast of the USA cutting off the entire west coast from technological growth.

Roundtable/Pilgrim organizations were created under the cover of “philanthropy” such as the Rockefeller Carnegie Foundations which poured fortunes into eugenics research in universities, and sterilization laws across the USA with Indiana becoming the first of 27 states to adopt eugenics policies in 1907.

Rockefeller Funded Eugenics Initiative To Sterilize 15 Million Americans.

Teddy Roosevelt also ensured that the USA would get its very own secret police under the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1908 which was directly modeled on Britain’s new MI5 founded earlier that year, and a virulent Anglo-American foreign policy was adopted for the first time in history.

The New York branch of the London-directed Pilgrims Society set up organizations like The Inquiry which was overseen by figures like Edward M. House, Walter Lippmann, George Louis Beer and Elihu Root who went on to draft the outline for Wilson’s internationalist ideology including his 14 Points.

But despite these Round Table “successes”, the nationalists in the USA had not been entirely purged and continued to fight rearguard action against this imperial deep state.

Leading figures in Congress who resisted the deep state were: Senator Robert Lafollette Jr (R-Iowa) (1895-1953), Sen. Robert Wagner (D-NY) (1877-1953), Sen. Peter Norbeck (R-SD) (1870-1936), Sen. Edward Costigan (D-Colo.) (1874-1939), Senator George Norris (R-Neb) (1861-1944) and Rep. William Lemke (R-N.D.)(1878-1950). It is important to read the speeches of these forgotten heroes who fought against the takeover of the USA and who relentlessly exposed the hand of Wall Street bankers behind World War I and the ensuing attempt at world government.

Take the case of Senator George Norris’ speech of 1917 against US involvement in the war:

“War brings no prosperity to the great mass of common and patriotic citizens. It increases the cost of living of those who toil and those who already must strain every effort to keep soul and body together. War brings prosperity to the stock gambler on Wall Street–to those who are already in possession of more wealth than can be realized or enjoyed.”

Senator George Norris, leading Lincoln republican and representative of the American System Caucus exposing the Wall Street spider.

Amidst the field day of pillage that was the Versailles Peace conference, over 28 members of the Lippmann-run Inquiry organization participated where not only the sadistic debt-repayment of the defeated Germany was drafted (along with the carving up of both Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires), but additionally, it helped create two new organizations.

The Round Table Becomes Chatham House

On May 30, 1919, a meeting of “The Inquiry” and British Round Table leaders converged at the Hotel Celeste in France where the Royal Institute for International Affairs (aka: Chatham House) was born. Leading members among the 50 Anglo-American delegates attending that founding meeting included Round Table leader Lionel Curtis, Lord Eustice Percy, Jacob Schiff, German-American financier Paul Warburg and Wilson-advisor Edward M. House. Many of these figures (including House and Warburg) had been instrumental in instituting the US Federal Reserve System in 1913, and had also gone far to finance the Bolshevik Revolution that turned Russia inside out.

The American branch became active in 1921 under the leadership of Elihu Root and Walter Lippmann, taking the name “Council on Foreign Relations” and would serve for the next century, in the words of Hillary Clinton as “the mothership”. Generations of Oxford-trained Rhodes Scholars would staff this organization including the current CFR president Richard Haass. Junior branches staffed by Rhodes Scholars were set up across the Anglo-Saxon dominions with Canada setting up the Canadian Institute for International Affairs in 1928 (headed by former Prime Minister Robert Borden and Rhodes Scholar Escott Reid), followed by New Zealand (1934), Australia (1933) and South Africa (1934). Escott Reid would go on to play a driving role in the creation of NATO decades later, as a future report will prove.

The official Chatham House website described the founding meeting in the following terms:

“At the Hotel Majestic, Curtis gave a rousing speech where he told the assembled scholars and officials that it was up to them, people who operated at the intersection of high politics and scholarship, to shape the new peace by educating the public on international issues. There was also an expectation, underpinned by Anglo-American social connections and institutions such as the Rhodes scholarships, that it would be up to Britain and the United States to determine the course of international politics in the post-war period.”

In the book, Prolonging the Agony: How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI, authors Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty note:

“They [the members of Rhodes-Milner group] took the successful Round Table Group and remodeled it into The Institute of International Affairs. Smothered in words which when decoded meant that they would work together to determine the future direction of a fast-changing world, Lionel Curtis advocated that ‘National Policy ought to be shaped by a conception of the interests of society at large.’

Although many historians refer to the Council on Foreign Relations as “an American organization,” with the earlier Chatham House acting as junior partner — the truth is just the opposite.

The League of Nations

Beyond the Royal Institute for International Affairs, the other organization set up in Paris in 1919 by the Round Table group was to be called ‘The League of Nations’.

This new organization promised that a new world order of peace would finally emerge… All that was required was the abandonment of national sovereignty, and the creation of new supranational institutions which could impose rules from above the messy world of democracies.

The League of Nations’ Covenant was crafted out of these deliberations with Articles 10 and 16 outlining a collective security pact that called for forced participation of any members in any war caused by the League itself. These two articles would come back later as Article 5 of NATO’s charter. Supranational mechanisms to impose military and economic sanctions upon target nations were also an integral part of the League’s charter.

This anti-nation state agenda for a new world order swept across the nations of Europe and the Commonwealth with very little resistance. Only the USA found itself with a sufficient resistance and constitutional power to block the ratification of this proto Great Reset.

In March, 1920 the US Senate voted to reject the ratification of the League’s treaty and covenant by a vote of 49-30. The League was recognized by the majority of citizens and their representatives as an oligarchist ‘old world’ trick and the champion of this nationalist movement was found in the figure of the last “Lincoln republican” named Warren Harding who won the presidential elections in November 1920 on an anti-globalist ticket.

President Warren G. Harding

In his 1921 inaugural address Harding stated:

“The recorded progress of our Republic, materially and spiritually, proves the wisdom of the inherited policy of non-involvement in Old World affairs. Confident of our ability to work out our own destiny, and jealously guarding our right to do so, we seek no part in directing the destinies of the Old World. We do not mean to be entangled. We will accept no responsibility except as our own conscience and judgment in each instance may determine. We sense the call of the human heart for fellowship, fraternity, and cooperation. We crave friendship and harbor no hate. But America, our America, the America built on the foundation laid by the inspired fathers, can be a party to no permanent military alliance. It can enter into no political commitments, nor assume any economic obligations which will subject our decisions to any other than our own authority.”

Harding ensured a healthy belligerence to the League’s anti-national mandate and worked hard to initiate bilateral agreements with Austria, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and China outside of the League’s authority.

A typical anti League of Nations cartoon in the USA.

Despite the fact that the League’s principled opponents met untimely deaths (with Warren Harding dying of oyster poisoning in 1922, and Germany’s Walter Rathenau assassinated in 1923), the League was never permitted to take on the teeth which one world government fanatics so deeply desired.

From 1921-1932, the increasingly impotent body fell into disarray and saw its last serious battle against nationalism die in June 1933 when American President Franklin Roosevelt torpedoed the League’s London Conference on finance and trade.

This little known conference brought together 64 nations and was co-controlled by the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements (aka: the Central Bank of Central banks). The idea behind this second attempt at a New World Order in the 20th century was simply to use the crisis of the Great Depression to justify the imposition of a central banker’s dictatorship onto the world. This was a process not that dissimilar from the COP26 Summit, and The Great Reset Agenda in motion today.

By July 1933, the London Conference crumbled when FDR complained that the conference’s inability to address the real issues of the crisis is “a catastrophe amounting to a world tragedy” and that fixation with short term stability were “old fetishes of so-called international bankers”. FDR ordered the American delegations to not cooperate with any of the globalist demands for private central banker controls over national sovereignty resulting in a meltdown of the global government agenda.

The British drafted an official statement saying “the American statement on stabilization rendered it entirely useless to continue the conference.”

While the success of the League’s London Conference might have made WWII unnecessary, the goal of a Malthusian/eugenics-driven “scientifically managed” priesthood as outlined by the likes of John Maynard Keynes would have been just as deadly.

Nationalist Resistance Threatens Rhodes’ Great Reset… Again

Towards the end of the second world war, Franklin Roosevelt, who had already fought a major battle against the Wall Street financiers and survived an assassination attempt (February 1932) and JP Morgan-backed military coup (1934), reflected upon the growth of this British imperial faction of traitors centered in the US State department when speaking to his son Elliot in 1944 saying:

“You know, any number of times the men in the State Department have tried to conceal messages to me, delay them, hold them up somehow, just because some of those career diplomats over there aren’t in accord with what they know I think. They should be working for Winston. As a matter of fact, a lot of the time, they are [working for Churchill]. Stop to think of ’em: any number of ’em are convinced that the way for America to conduct its foreign policy is to find out what the British are doing and then copy that!” I was told… six years ago, to clean out that State Department. It’s like the British Foreign Office….”

The president let his intention to break apart the colonial system be known far and wide. In his 1946 book As He Saw It, Elliot Roosevelt recorded his father’s warning:

“I’ve tried to make it clear … that while we’re [Britain’s] allies and in it to victory by their side, they must never get the idea that we’re in it just to help them hang on to their archaic, medieval empire ideas … I hope they realize they’re not senior partner; that we are not going to sit by and watch their system stultify the growth of every country in Asia and half the countries in Europe to boot.”

International New Dealers: Harry Hopkin, Sumner Wells, Wendell Wilkie, FDR, Henry A Wallace and Harry Dexter White

Franklin Roosevelt found an ally in his one-time rival Wendell Willkie, leader of the Republican Party who agreed to become the New Deal ambassador for the post-war world. Traveling to over 60 nations and most colonies of the world between 1942-1944, Willkie led a back-channel diplomacy tour-de-force coordinating agreements with national leaders yearning for independence and development assistance which FDR and his allies were committed to provide. Willkie wrote in his book ‘One World’:

“In Africa, in the Middle East, throughout the Arab world, as well as in China, and the whole Far East, freedom means the orderly but scheduled abolition of the colonial system… When I say that in order to have peace this world must be free, I am only reporting that a great process has started which no man–certainly not Hitler–can stop… After centuries of ignorant and dull compliance, hundreds of million of peoples in Eastern Europe and Asia have opened the books. Old fears no longer frighten them… They are resolved, as they must be, that there is no more place for imperialism within their own society than in the society of nations.”

Unfortunately, like Harding earlier, Willkie was another Lincoln republican to die mysteriously in 1944.

One of the most brilliant programs for a world of cooperating sovereign nation states working to eliminate war, poverty, starvation, and fear of secret police was outlined in FDR’s Four Freedoms speech of 1941 and outlined poetically by then Vice-President Henry A. Wallace:

Wallace also understood the danger of the Anglo-American fascists waiting impatiently to take back control of the USA. In a New York Times article published on April 9, 1944, Wallace wrote:

“Fascism in the postwar inevitably will push steadily for Anglo-Saxon imperialism and eventually for war with Russia. Already American fascists are talking and writing about this conflict and using it as an excuse for their internal hatreds and intolerances toward certain races, creeds and classes.”

This vision was expressed eloquently by Assistant Secretary of State Sumner Wells (architect of Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor Policy) who stated in 1942: “If this war is, in fact, a war for liberation of peoples, it must assure sovereign equality of peoples throughout the world, as well as in the world of the Americas. Our victory must bring in its train the liberation of all peoples. Discrimination between peoples because of their race, creed, or color must be abolished. The age of imperialism is ended.”

In his Soviet Mission Asia (1944) Wallace insightfully foresaw the danger of World War III and the destruction of the US-Russia-China alliance which FDR worked to establish:

“Before the blood of our boys is scarcely dry on the field of battle, these enemies of peace try to lay the foundation for World War III. These people must not succeed in their foul enterprise. We must offset their poison by following the policies of Roosevelt in cultivating the friendship of Russia in peace as well as in war.”

The Dream of a World of Win-Win Cooperation Dies

On April 12, 1945… just two weeks before the first United Nations Conference which Roosevelt was supposed to oversee, the president was dead.

Just as in the case of Warren Harding, no autopsy was conducted and the myth of “FDR’s brain aneurism” was created from scratch. Joseph Stalin was convinced that FDR was murdered, with Stalin telling Elliot Roosevelt that ″the Churchill poisoned your father, and they continue to try to poison me.″

Henry Wallace was soon purged from the government, having been replaced as Vice President by anglophile Wall Street puppet Harry Truman as a condition for the Democratic Party bosses’ support for a fourth term. Sumner Wells was driven out of office by a sex scandal orchestrated by his Anglophile enemy Cordell Hull before WWII was over.

FDR’s closest ally Harry Hopkins died on January 29, 1946, and radical anti-imperialist Harry Dexter White died in 1948 while campaigning for Wallace’s third party bid for the presidency.

Cecil Rhodes’ Church of the British Empire Emerges Post WWII

Within the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), a vast purge of patriotic intelligence and military officers took place the moment the organization was dissolved in September 1945 by Truman. When the CIA was created in September 1947, only the most toxic elements of US intelligence were permitted to stay represented by the likes of Allen and John Foster Dulles.

The US government was swiftly taken over as Churchill announced the new rules of the post-war age in his 1946 Iron Curtin Speech in Fulton Missouri. Under the influence of Rhodes Scholars, George McGhee and Dean Rusk, the Truman Doctrine was crafted essentially putting the US military ideologically under the umbrella of the British Empire, and with this, the “Anglo-American Special Relationship” was born.

Bretton Woods institutions like the World Bank and IMF were turned into instruments for usurious re-colonialization instead of long-term productive credit generators under an international New Deal.

Throughout the Cold War, the United Nations became increasingly a tool of empire without any means of giving a voice to the majority of her 193 member nations or upholding its own Charter which had enshrined the defense of the sovereign nation state and illegality of unilateral wars (making it a very different creature from the earlier League of Nations, pre-Cold War).

Those Wall Street/CFR-affiliated networks that took over the reigns of power worked hard under the puppet presidency of Harry Truman ensuring that trojan horses would be infused into the United Nations such as the toxic Article 52 (permitting the formation of “regional groups”).

As CFR-connected Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi discussed in great detail in his 1954 book, An Idea Conquers the World, it was only due to the lucky death of Franklin Roosevelt, that Article 52 was made possible during the San Francisco Conference of April 28, 1945. It was through this Trojan Horse that the worst abuses committed to humanity with the consent of the UN was made possible, including the formation of the European Union and NATO. These regional organizations would become Cold War hellspawn staffed with un-reconstructed Nazis and Italian fascists which would become absorbed into Anglo-American intelligence after WWII in the new war against “godless communism”.

Part 4 coming soon…

In future chapters of this series, we will see how the Wall Street and London financiers created Nazism as the basis of a Round Table-led New World Order, and how this plan was aborted.

We will also discover how the Cecil Rhodes “church of the British Empire” continued to take control of the USA over the dead bodies of Franklin Roosevelt, John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Robert Kennedy. In that location, we will see how Rhodes’ program for a “recaptured USA” drove the formation of the Five Eyes, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization under a neo-Malthusian priesthood that came to be called ‘Transhumanism’.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report