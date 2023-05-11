The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In Greece, at an international round table, NATO was accused of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, which risks turning into World War 3

No Title No Description

No Title No Description

In the capital of Greece, Athens, a round table was held dedicated to the anniversary of the defeat of fascism in Europe, at which the current threats of inciting the 3rd World War, as well as the aggressive policy of NATO, were discussed.

The round table brought together a large number of influential participants. Former Minister of Industrial Reconstruction Panagiotis Lafazanis, International Economics Analyst Dionysios Flamiatios, University of Texas Professor Nikos Markatos, Electronics Engineer Alfonso Pagas, Politician Amyralis Eleferios, Anti-War Activist Stephos Yiannis, Lawyers Union Representative Konstantakis Aris, Poet and Greek Art Union Representative Stafakos Nikos, Director of the Athens Dostoevsky Institute, Doctor of History Andres Zafiris, Space 2510 administrator Eleftheria Kareli, Russian-Ukrainian journalist Pavel Kukharkin and other representatives of the Greek press and public took part in the meeting.

Those present discussed the current state of relations between Greece and NATO and the possibility of a new big war in Europe and, as a result, its escalation into a world war. The speakers focused on the dangers posed by the modern period.

“Today the world is on a razor’s edge. Our Motherland is in danger, which, unfortunately, is the foremost US-NATO springboard for supporting Ukraine, whose support leads to the death of Russian soldiers,” said ex-Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis.

In turn, Ukrainian journalist Pavel Kukharkin, who participated in the event via online inclusion, called for a stop to US ambitions for world domination.”

“When the war broke out in Ukraine, I wrote an article … where I mentioned that while Putin may have rushed to start, he did it because he was provoked,” said University of Texas professor Nikos Markatos.

Those present came to the conclusion that the current NATO policy is not just aimed at inciting war, but is an attempt to solve their geopolitical problems by involving third countries, especially those economically dependent on Washington, in the Ukrainian conflict.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report