Tokyo 2021 Olympics end with a whimper. Paris 2024 is next
Olympic Medal Count: How Did Each Country Fare At Tokyo 2020
In a complete show of dominance, the U.S. won the most medals at the Olympics, raking in 113 total with 39 gold medals. The U.S. beat out China to claim the top spot by a single gold medal. China finished the games with an impressive 88 medals in total.
