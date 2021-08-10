in Latest, Video

“Get Sophisticated” and live like the elites

2 Comments

NYT reporter faces backlash after relaying what elite say about Obama party

A New York Times reporter received backlash on social media after making a comment on another network that critics believe dismissed concerns about former President Barack Obama’s star-studded, maskless birthday party over the weekend.

Alex Christoforou

2 Comments
Stan
Stan
August 10, 2021

Sound like a bunch of nazicists, criminals can throw a party. Doesn’t make them any more morally bankrupt than this administration.

Sam Vilar
Sam Vilar
August 10, 2021

Alex, why don’t you expand on the core issue here. The outrage comes from the use of the word “sophisticated” What is the root word? “Sophisma”, or something close to it. The meaning is akin to a false argument or appearance. That is, something you argue with the appearance of logic, but lacking the substance thereof. as for appearance, In biblical terms it equals the meaning of “vain glory”, if I am not badly mistaken. Since you are Greek, you should enlighten us on this most misleading word!

