Neocons ramp up regime change efforts in Turkey

Neocons ramp up regime change efforts in Turkey
The Duran: Episode 1058

Erdogan struggles to contain political fallout from Turkey’s wildfires

Erdogan struggles to contain political fallout from Turkey’s wildfires

The wildfires raging across Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts have given rise to a massive public outcry that might prove a critical juncture in Turkish politics as criticism over Ankara’s failure to efficiently tackle the crisis has been moving toward an existentially threatening level for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

