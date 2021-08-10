Neocons ramp up regime change efforts in Turkey
The Duran: Episode 1058
Erdogan struggles to contain political fallout from Turkey’s wildfires
Erdogan struggles to contain political fallout from Turkey’s wildfires
The wildfires raging across Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts have given rise to a massive public outcry that might prove a critical juncture in Turkish politics as criticism over Ankara’s failure to efficiently tackle the crisis has been moving toward an existentially threatening level for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.