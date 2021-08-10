China Shares With Russia Information on its J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet in Massive Combined Exercises
J-20 fighter jets highlight China-Russia joint strategic drills opening
China and Russia launched a large-scale strategic military exercise in Northwest China on Monday, the first joint drill with another country hosted by China since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020,with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dispatching advanced weapons and equipment, including J-20 stealth fighter jets and Y-20 large transport planes, which were the highlight of the opening ceremony.
