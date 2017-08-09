TILLERSON: US Secretary of States tells Americans not to worry about North Korea and “sleep well”

Rex Tillerson has once again proved that he is not as hawkish as many of her peers in Washington in both the Republican and Democratic party.

Tillerson spoke with reporters while on a plane and assured the American public that North Korea does not pose an imminent threat to the United States and that Americans should “sleep well at night”, without fear of war with Pyongyang.

He also stated that the US territory of Guam which last night North Korea threatened to “envelope in fire” is not under threat.

The US Secretary of State continued,

“What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language. . I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the US’ unquestionable ability to defend itself… and its allies”.

Now watch Rex Tilleron’s full statement on what he apparently considers the non-threat of North Korea.