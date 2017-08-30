in Latest, News

BREAKING: North Korea says latest missile launch prelude to Guam attack

North Korea has said that an attack on Guam is back on the table.

North Korea has issued a statement saying that yesterday’s missile launch which saw a f Hwasong-12 medium-range ballistic missile fly over Japan was merely a “prelude” to an attack on Guam.

According to North Korean media, as cited by Sputnik, the missile launch was,

“…the first step of the military operation of the (Korean People’s Army) in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam”.

North Korea had previously threatened to attack the American island of Guam located in the Pacific ocean earlier this month.

Today, Donald Trump once again reiterated that military options against North Korea remain on the table for the United States.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING

What do you think?

