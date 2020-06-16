in Links, Latest

Three NYPD Officers “Intentionally Poisoned” With Bleach At Manhattan Shake Shack; Company Responds

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level…”

Update (0146ET): Shake Shack has responded to the incident, Tweeting early Tuesday morning: “We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”

*  *  *

Three NYPD officers were poisoned at a Shake Shack on Broadway in Manhattan Monday night, according to New York Benevolent Police Association (PBA) and confirmed by the Detectives’ Endowment Association.

“At some point during their meal period, the MOS discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages,” reads a statement from PBA President Patrick Lynch, who added that the contamination was not discovered until the officers had already consumed some of their beverages.

The NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association tweeted on Monday that three officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan” are responsible, adding that none of the officers were seriously harmed.

