Thousands of mourners for the victims of the Turkish bombing of Tal Rifaat countryside in aleppo syria

Thousands of people went out this morning, during the funeral of the victims of the Turkish bombing that targeted the town of “Tal Rifaat” in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

A local source reported that during the funeral, the people raised slogans against the Turkish presence in the countryside of Aleppo, and the continuation of Turkish violations by targeting residential areas and civilian targets, and invoking the presence of “Qasd”, stressing that the Turkish allegations are unfounded.

The families of a woman and two children who lost their lives yesterday as a result of targeting “Tal Rifaat” with artillery shelling carried out by the Turkish forces from their bases in “Afrin”, while a local source for the “Syria Documentation Center” denied the validity of what was published by the Turkish government media about the killing of 7 members of the units. Kurdish bombing of “Tal Rifaat”.

The source confirmed that the victims are civilians, and they are a woman called “Nazlih Mustafa”, aged / 55 /, who fled to the area from “Afrin”, along with the two children, “Majid Yasser Al-Sakran” / 5 / years, and “Abdul-Mohsen Al-Sakran” / 12 / They are from the city of “Tal Rifaat”, indicating that the Turkish forces target civilians and claim to target Kurdish units.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo are constantly targeting the areas of “Tal Rifaat”, “Maraanaz”, “Alqamiya” and “Harbel” and other areas that they have not controlled, and claim that they are targeting the Kurdish units, while civilians and displaced persons in the area pay the price of the Turkish bombing. .

