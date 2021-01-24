in Latest, Video

The Empire’s 2016 Coup in Turkey

On July 15, 2016, a military coup in Turkey attempted to overthrow its popular elected president. More than 250 people were killed, parliament was bombed, and bridges seized. The coup quickly failed. It is unclear if the American empire organized the coup, but there is no doubt the Americans knew a coup was planned and encouraged it. The hard proof was the evacuation of American military and diplomatic families from Turkey four months prior.

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
January 24, 2021

It’s been clear from the start that the US was involved in that coup. It’s no coincidence that Erdogan’s political rival, Imam Gulen who fled to the US, is a CIA asset given seemingly unlimited financial and other aid to open his propaganda schools in over 100 different countries, including in the US. Also, Russia and Turkey have a working relationship, which automatically makes Turkey a US “enemy.” The fact that Erdogan does not act like an obedient US “client state” – in spite of being a member of NATO – adds to that. And Erdogan calling Israel a terror… Read more »

