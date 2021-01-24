Civilian casualties as a result of Turkish shelling targeting the town of “Tal Rifaat” in the northern countryside of Aleppo in Syria

Sources reported that 5 civilians had lost their lives and 10 others were wounded, as a result of the Turkish forces and their affiliated factions’ attacks on the city of “Tal Rifaat” in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The sources indicated that “the bombing came in an intense form on Saturday afternoon, with missiles launched by a Turkish drone, coinciding with shelling by artillery shells, most of which landed in different neighborhoods inside the city of Tal Rifaat, while other shells reached the vicinity of the city, causing one of the agricultural lands to catch fire.”

The sources added that “the number of deaths as a result of this attack is likely to increase, due to the presence of some serious cases among the injured,” noting that “the Turkish bombing resulted in material damage to more than / 5 / homes and shops in the city.”

Since the beginning of this year, the intensity of the attacks targeting the northern countryside of Aleppo has increased, most of which were distributed in “Tal Rifaat”, “Meng”, “Maranaz”, “Al Balouniyah” and “Ain Digna”, during which several battles also broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and the Kurdish forces. Located there, without any change in the control map.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report