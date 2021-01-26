There are two theories over this woman and recent Capitol rally, and you will be surprised

“Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”

The events in the US are never left out, they are interesting and they probably leave foreigners with a question ‘What the heck is going on over there?’. And that’s a fair question. Have you seen the latest news? The Impeachment, the protests, the elections debates, the debates over the results of the election. And now the protest over the election results in the capitol. The amount of events and lack of clear reasons for certain actions give birth to most bizarre and strange theories. And here I’d like to tell you the new ones I’ve heard from a friend of mine, which are (in accordance to his words) very popular among some conspiracy theorists.

The theories are about the woman described in this article. I personally partly disagree with them, but there are also some statements that I agree on. So let me know what you think.

1)The Washington rally against the election results wasn’t just a demonstration. This woman was caught on sight. She claims to follow the regulations, but she led the group to the demonstration. And she is a PSYOP military, well she was one until that day. This fact leads us to a thought that she used her professional skills to be a part of this orchestra. An officer of special unit attending such event must not be a co-incident. This element of Special Operations Command is mostly classified, so the tactics of providing society with good old propaganda (both our and foreign) are known poorly. Although, I wouldn’t imagine the possibility that people in their right minds would go out on the street and protest. It takes more then just the desire for changes. There is always someone leading the group and at some point. Check out my article about the phenomenon of in-group favouritism. People were always separated in groups due to their race, religion, nation or idea. These factors were usually the main aspect of conflicts. If this was it, it means that the idea of injustice and fake elections was their key to unity. The mass media have been talking about it for quiet some time, giving people that food for thought.

2) As a PSYOP officer she knew that the US only fakes the freedom, in reality there are well organized propaganda system and full control over politics and our lives. She is just one of the people trying to fight for the justice and the truth. And she failed to do so, because the system got her out of the military for standing her ground. Military men are to protect their country, not the government, and she acted against the system of injustice and violence as military should be the example of high moral standards.

As we know, military service men and women are only humans, and they want what everyone does – happiness. She felt like the injustice is being done, and she took matters into her own hand. That is a strong woman right there! She acted in accordance with the law, but the government wanted to cut out everyone who spoke up that day, violators and law obeying citizens alike.

I think this is important for us to know these kind of situations. They make us think about bigger things that are going on in the officials’ cabinets. No matter what were true intentions of this woman, or if it was all planned by the government of the US. Let us keep our eyes wide open for what’s coming next, because if it doesn’t involve you it doesn’t mean it won’t, next time something big happens.

