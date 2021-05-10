The Who’s Roger Daltrey says ‘woke’ SJW’s are creating a miserable world
Roger Daltrey: The ‘Woke’ Generation is Creating a Miserable World
The Who legend Roger Daltrey says the ‘woke’ generation is creating a miserable world that serves to stifle the kind of creative freedom he enjoyed in the 60s. The iconic frontman made the comments during a recent appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 podcast.
Daltrey is 100% correct. I’m 74 and daughter of a concert musician that in the off season used to play shore circuit clubs with some of the biggest names of the 40’s. We used to say I ended up playing guitar because one summer she was the second act for the Mills Brothers (John Jr played guitar) used to babysit me while she was on stage. Later those Jazz connections got me into session work when Rock n roll came along and it was such a fantastic time and the skill set you needed as a musician made it all… Read more »