in Latest, Video

The Who’s Roger Daltrey says ‘woke’ SJW’s are creating a miserable world

112 Views 1 Comment

The Who’s Roger Daltrey says ‘woke’ SJW’s are creating a miserable world

****News Topic 403*****
Roger Daltrey: The ‘Woke’ Generation is Creating a Miserable World

Roger Daltrey: The ‘Woke’ Generation is Creating a Miserable World

The Who legend Roger Daltrey says the ‘woke’ generation is creating a miserable world that serves to stifle the kind of creative freedom he enjoyed in the 60s. The iconic frontman made the comments during a recent appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 podcast.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Susan Rarick
Susan Rarick
May 10, 2021

Daltrey is 100% correct. I’m 74 and daughter of a concert musician that in the off season used to play shore circuit clubs with some of the biggest names of the 40’s. We used to say I ended up playing guitar because one summer she was the second act for the Mills Brothers (John Jr played guitar) used to babysit me while she was on stage. Later those Jazz connections got me into session work when Rock n roll came along and it was such a fantastic time and the skill set you needed as a musician made it all… Read more »

1
Reply

Hillary Clinton demands more censorship from her Big Tech buddies

US Enriches China & Russia as Stimulus Causes Imports, Prices to Surge