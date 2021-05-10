Hillary Clinton demands more censorship from her Big Tech buddies
Hillary wants a ‘global reckoning’ with social media ‘disinformation’ as apparently just banning conservatives isn’t enough
Follow RT on Hillary Clinton continues to act as if she is an authority on ‘disinformation’ and is calling for governments to globally decide “a standard” for social media platforms… in the same week Donald Trump’s Facebook ban was upheld. In a new interview with The Guardian, Clinton had two targets in her sights: conservatives and Big Tech.
If the use of your online behaviour is used to determine your borrowing ability as part of a social credit score, then we can pretty much assure ourselves that any semblance of privacy is officially over and that any misbehaviours (in the eyes of our “lord class”) will be punished where it really hurts; our finances.
Clinton is in the history books as the big loser to Trump, this must just be on her mind every minute of everyday.