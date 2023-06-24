The White House Press Pack Pushes Back — At Last

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The release of what is said to be a Hunter Biden WhatsApp message that contradicts Joe Biden’s oft’ repeated claim he has never discussed his son’s business dealings with him, has prompted some belated but welcoming pushback from the White House media crowd.

Generally, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy is the only domestic journalist to ask Karine Jean-Pierre hard questions. Simon Ateba of Today News Africa is also his own man, which is why the Haitian diversity hire has made a practice of avoiding him. Now though, there are signs that there may actually be something of an independent press in America.

Normally, when Karine says she isn’t going to comment on a matter or refers the questioner to the White House counsel, that is the end of it. Not on June 23 however. John Kirby is brought in to deal with harder questions, but this time there were many voices pillorying both of them, and was that actually fear in Kirby’s eyes when finally the worms turned?

Amusing though that question is, far more interesting is the text of the actual message Hunter sent to Henry Zhao on July 30, 2017. Take a gander at it and digest what he is saying. Most critics, especially Republicans and their fellow travellers, have assumed China is the bad guy here. Does Hunter’s message to the Chinese fund manager sound as though it was written by an obsequious servant, or someone letting him know who’s boss? Pay me and pay me now, or else!

