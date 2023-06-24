Why the Debt Problem is Only The Beginning | 10x Worse Coming

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I love that this dude just posts every video of one Youtuber without comment like some form of ad, like some bot. Even more funny is the fact that all his posts had negative rating points and suddenly one day all his posts went from negative rating points like -5, -10, -20 to positive, even posts from like moth ago suddenly one day went from -20 to +10 rating.
Nothing suspicious about it. LOL
It’s a geopolitics forum not an economic or economic advice site. You spam post one youtube without your own context or comment, does he pay you to do it, is it some ad or are you a bot. I can also just spam link every episode of Jimmy Dore Show without comment but what’s the point?